American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,596 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

American Express Price Performance

AXP traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.