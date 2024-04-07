American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Financial Comparison

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 13.31% 12.80% 2.24% Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Tower and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $11.14 billion 7.96 $1.48 billion $3.18 59.80 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Tower and Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 1 9 0 2.90 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Tower currently has a consensus price target of $215.90, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of C$12.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.16%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than American Tower.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Tower beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

