Amprius Technologies’ (AMPX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Amprius Technologies’ FY2028 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amprius Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amprius Technologies

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 109,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $320,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 240.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

