Analysts Set Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price at $56.25

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $56.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.23%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

