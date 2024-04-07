Analysts Set Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Target Price at $11.00

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,053,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,084,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,104,000 after buying an additional 110,587 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,415,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after buying an additional 710,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 55.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after buying an additional 1,470,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,567,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 1,259,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $5.54 on Friday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $564.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

