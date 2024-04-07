Analysts Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) PT at $19.43

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LTH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Life Time Group stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.74.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Life Time Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $147,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Life Time Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 102,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 34,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Life Time Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,530,000 after buying an additional 1,665,006 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

