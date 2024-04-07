Arbitrum Price Hits $1.50 on Exchanges (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002141 BTC on exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and $171.56 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,653,939,384 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,653,939,384 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.49611916 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 848 active market(s) with $198,933,253.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

