ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. ARCA biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.17.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,801,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

