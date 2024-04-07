Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Decreased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $40,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,626,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,696,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,779,000 after acquiring an additional 195,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,968,039. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

