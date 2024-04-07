Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

