Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

ARCC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 58.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

