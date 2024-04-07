Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8,807.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.03. 3,511,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average is $97.45. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

