Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 224,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,934. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

