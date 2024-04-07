Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys 4,114 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 347.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 6.0 %

GE traded up $8.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.30. The company had a trading volume of 14,730,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,403,512. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

