Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,094,000 after buying an additional 588,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 415,056 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $419,897,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.19. 3,030,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

