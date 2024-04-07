Arlington Trust Co LLC Decreases Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,340,000 after buying an additional 75,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.94.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.15. 583,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

