Arlington Trust Co LLC Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7,589.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.47.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.80. The stock had a trading volume of 604,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $335.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

