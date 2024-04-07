Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 294.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 87,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.89. 856,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

