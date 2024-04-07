Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $49.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 439.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835,079 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,240,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,416,836. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

