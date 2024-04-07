Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $50.93 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 456.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,301 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 14.3% of Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arlington Trust Co LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $50,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,030. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.