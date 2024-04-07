Arlington Trust Co LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $183.39. 2,409,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

