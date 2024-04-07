Arlington Trust Co LLC Invests $447,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 652,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after acquiring an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after acquiring an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.38. 198,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,547. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.