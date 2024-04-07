Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ZWS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.16. 642,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,463. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares in the company, valued at $60,451,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $2,301,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,591.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,982 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

