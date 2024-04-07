Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases 130 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $273.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.68. The firm has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

