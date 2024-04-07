Arlington Trust Co LLC Purchases Shares of 1,750 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.12. 13,317,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,274,171. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

