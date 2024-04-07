Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,933,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.69. 1,513,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $329.75 and its 200 day moving average is $301.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.