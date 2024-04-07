Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 24,689 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,689 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $8,011,417.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

