Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $113,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 2,033,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.