Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes $122,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded up $8.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.00. The company had a trading volume of 264,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.80. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $204.29 and a 12 month high of $400.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

