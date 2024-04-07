Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AWK traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,318. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

