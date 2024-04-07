Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.11.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,790. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.01 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

