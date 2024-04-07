Arlington Trust Co LLC Takes Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

GEL stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 421,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 2.04. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $774.10 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.