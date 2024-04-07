Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in ARM during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARM stock traded up 2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 124.82. 4,537,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,933,242. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is 82.03.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

