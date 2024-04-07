ARPA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $120.72 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One ARPA token can currently be bought for about $0.0971 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges. ARPA has a total market cap of $120.72 million and $51.82 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,242,888,889 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,242,888,889 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.09521007 USD and is up 4.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $26,092,630.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

