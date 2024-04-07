ASD (ASD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.73 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. ASD has a market cap of $46.79 million and $2.73 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014101 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00017984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001582 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,285.35 or 0.99891110 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011284 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.07104052 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,725,081.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

