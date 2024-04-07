AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AZN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,793,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,578. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.