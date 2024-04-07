Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 4.2% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $43,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $244.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

