Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

AVNW has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $442.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.73. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $95.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 699.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,476 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

