Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $118.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.57.

CAR opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.23. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $99.60 and a 52 week high of $244.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avis Budget Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 409,985 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 140.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 171,743 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

