B. Riley Financial Begins Coverage on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.56. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 706,436 shares of company stock worth $106,793,406. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

