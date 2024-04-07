Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $14.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

BALY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Macquarie cut Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 833,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 639.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 801,095 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,163,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in Bally’s by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bally’s by 648.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $540.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $611.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.62 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation engages in the casinos, resorts, and online gaming businesses. It operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. The company owns and manages casinos, a golf course in New York, and a horse racetrack in Colorado under the Bally's brand.

