Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. 29,673,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,572,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.