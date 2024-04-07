Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Raised to “Buy” at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.34.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $292.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

