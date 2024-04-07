Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of BK opened at $56.74 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

