Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of BKSC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.93.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bank of South Carolina

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

