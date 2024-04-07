Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance
Shares of BKSC opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.57. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $15.93.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of South Carolina
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.