Bank of Stockton Has $394,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $169.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

