Barclays Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $215.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $302.52.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $203.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.92. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen has a 12-month low of $202.18 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Biogen by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

