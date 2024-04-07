Barclays Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $186.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $166.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush downgraded D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.71.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $158.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 873.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.