Barclays Trims Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price to $210.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $223.00 price target (up from $221.50) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $212.50 to $207.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $212.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $224.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average is $205.47. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $147.90 and a fifty-two week high of $226.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director John D. Kasarda sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.08, for a total transaction of $3,524,819.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after buying an additional 81,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after buying an additional 53,213 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,791,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

