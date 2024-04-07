Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COWZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 253,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 513,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,717,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.88. 2,287,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

